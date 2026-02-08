DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
6-year-old girl found dead in Bihar's Darbhanga; family alleges sexual assault, murder

6-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga; family alleges sexual assault, murder

Body sent for post-mortem exam, irate locals demand exemplary punishment for the accused

PTI
Darbhanga, Updated At : 01:28 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Representational photo.
A six-year-old girl was found dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, following which her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The incident happened in the Vishwavidyalay police station area on Saturday, police said.

The girl was playing with two other kids near a pond when she went missing. Her family later found her body lying in a pool of blood at a secluded spot, according to locals.

Her family alleged that she was taken to the secluded spot by a neighbour and sexually assaulted before being murdered. Police said they have arrested the neighbour.

“A forensic team has inspected the place of occurrence. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received,” SSP Jagunath Reddy said.

The body has been sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem examination, he said.

The CCTV footage of the area is being examined, he added.

Meanwhile, irate locals blocked the main road, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent an escalation, another officer said.

