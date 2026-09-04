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Home / India / 60K acres of land, Rs 1,912 cr in bank deposits: Puri Temple reveals assets

60K acres of land, Rs 1,912 cr in bank deposits: Puri Temple reveals assets

Income mainly derived from donations, says temple administration

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Representative Image/iStock
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The Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri has bank deposits of nearly Rs 1,912 crore and owns 60,821 acres of land across the country, besides possessing gold and diamond ornaments kept in its Ratna Bhandar.

According to a statement issued by the temple administration, it held fixed deposits worth Rs 1,811.10 crore under three schemes as of August 31.

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Of this, Rs 1,311.10 crore has been deposited in various public sector banks, while the remaining Rs 500 crore is a corpus fund provided by the Odisha Government and reflected in the temple’s profit and loss account, it said.

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The statement assumes significance in view of the recent donation row involving the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the third phase of the inventory process was under way as per the 1978 inventory list and in accordance with the standard operating procedure prescribed by the state government.

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“We are carrying out the inventory process in a transparent and flawless manner. The entire process is being conducted under CCTV surveillance, with only authorised persons allowed to be present. The process is also being video-recorded,” he said.

The statement issued by the SJTA also said its income is mainly derived from devotees’ donations, earnings from temple-owned quarries and mines, interest on fixed deposits, the sale and acquisition of land, and government grants.

“Some specific part of the income is kept in fixed deposits as a corpus fund and another part is kept in fixed deposits as a foundation fund. The remaining income is kept in the temple fund,” Padhee said.

The temple’s daily expenses are met from the temple fund, while the remaining amount is placed in fixed deposits, he said, adding that the administration’s primary responsibility was to properly maintain all its assets. The temple’s hundi donations are counted every day and the details are displayed on information boards.

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