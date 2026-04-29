617 maternal deaths, 5.6 million unintended pregnancies averted in India last year: UN report

A study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said 617 maternal deaths and 5.6 million unintended pregnancies were averted in India last year, thus marking major maternal health gains.

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"India stands at a remarkable demographic crossroads. A vast and youthful population is coming of age, urbanisation is accelerating, and ageing is emerging as a defining feature of India’s future. Economic growth has been significant, and the opportunity now is to ensure its benefits reach every community, every geography, every family," Andrea M Wojnar, UNFPA India representative, said.

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"At the heart of that opportunity are women and girls, whose aspirations, capabilities, and contributions will define the pace and quality of India’s progress for decades to come. India’s development story in 2025 is one of momentum and transformation, where demographic potential, technological progress and rising aspirations are converging to create possibilities unprecedented in scale," she said.

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The report also noted that virtual reality simulation training improved normal labour management performance by 83 per cent in the country last year, while over 1,700 labour rooms in Madhya Pradesh were brought under real-time digital monitoring.

It said 1.3 million adolescents have accessed mental health and psychosocial support, while 117 disability-inclusive adolescent-friendly health centres were established in 2025.

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The UNFPA also noted that the country strengthened its gender-based violence response as 22 per cent of women survivors accessing services nationwide were served through UN-supported one stop centres.

In a major achievement, it said 770 gram panchayats adopted the 'women and girl-friendly panchayat' model.

India also served as a knowledge partner by sharing its expertise in midwifery, maternal health and family planning with seven countries, including Rwanda, Bhutan and Benin.

The UNFPA report also sought to achieve “Three Zeros” by 2030, that is, zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices.

Addressing violence against women and girls requires moving beyond reactive and scheme-based interventions toward a coordinated and survivor-centred institutional ecosystem.

Strengthening accountability mechanisms, improving inter-departmental coordination and investing in long-term rehabilitation and reintegration, are essential to ensuring that legal protections translate into tangible safety and justice for women and girls across India.