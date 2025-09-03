62-year-old Varanasi man goes to Assam to marry 26-year-old Facebook friend, invites public wrath

The police saved a 62-year-old man from Varanasi who came to Assam's Sivasagar district to “personally meet and marry” a woman he met on Facebook, and faced the anger of the public, an officer said on Wednesday.

The woman who is 36 years younger to him, however, refused to marry the man and he left the state.

"The two met on Facebook three years ago, and the woman apparently accepted his marriage proposal. But she refused it when he arrived there," the police officer said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh then faced the anger of the locals, where the 26-year-old woman lives in a rented house.

The police reached the spot, rescued him from the public, and took him to the police station.

“We released him soon after. He left Sivasagar and Assam the next day," the officer said.

The incident occurred on August 29.