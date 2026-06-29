65-year-old Pune man gets death penalty for rape-murder of minor girl

A special Pune court on Monday sentenced a 65-year-old man to death for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, a verdict coming within 60 days of the horrific crime that sparked widespread outrage and protests across Maharashtra.

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Terming the case "rarest of the rare", Additional Judge SR Salunkhe rejected the defence's plea for leniency based on age of the accused, Bhimrao Kamble, highlighting his history of violence and stated his depravity shocked the conscience of the judiciary and society.

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"The offence was committed outrageously and involved inhuman treatment and torture of the victim. The victim was an innocent, helpless child. The murder was committed to satisfy lust, which evidences total depravity. It was a cold-blooded murder without provocation. The crime was committed so brutally that it shocks not only the judicial conscience but even the conscience of society," Judge Salunkhe observed.

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As the judge pronounced the capital punishment, the victim's family broke down in court.

The court had convicted the accused on June 25, within sixty days of the crime, which took place on May 1.

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Kamble was accused of luring the minor girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf at Nasrapur village under Bhor taluka of Pune district in western Maharashtra. He took her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.

Three of the offences he was charged under carry the prescribed punishment of capital punishment.

The prosecution had sought the death penalty in the case, arguing that Kamble was "beyond reform" and had prior offences involving a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an animal.

The defence cited his age and denial of the crime as mitigating factors.

The court, however, held that Kamble's age was an aggravating factor rather than a mitigating one.

"The thirst for lust of the accused is not extinguished even at such an age. Rather, it has reached a very dangerous stage. The injuries noted on the body of the victim reflect the inhuman behaviour of the accused with a child of just three years," the judge stated.

He further observed that whatever the accused wanted to do with the child, he did "fearlessly, most violently and without bothering about consequences, because he had prior experience that even if prosecuted, nothing would happen in court".

Judge Salunkhe noted that despite stringent punishments and special courts enacted after the Nirbhaya case to ensure speedy trials in crimes against children, "such incidents continue and the collective conscience of society remains shocked".

Talking to reporters outside the court, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar termed the ruling "landmark," stating that the prosecution successfully relied on 12 Supreme Court precedents to establish the "rarest of the rare" criteria.

"The accused committed the offence in a cold-blooded and calculated manner. The prosecution argued that the accused does not deserve any mercy. This was an exceptionally heinous crime. The victim was sexually assaulted even after her death," he said.

During the trial, the court recorded the statements of 10 witnesses, including children, in a single day, he said.

The prosecution proved all charges, including kidnapping, molestation, rape and murder, along with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The father of the three-year-old victim expressed satisfaction over the court's verdict and said the family now wants the execution of the order.

Talking to reporters, he said, "We are satisfied with the decision given by the honourable court. We had already demanded strict action against the accused. The demand will be fulfilled once the order of the death penalty is executed."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the verdict as a "new benchmark" in speedy justice, saying the convict was handed triple death sentence within 60 days of the crime.

Making a statement in the state assembly in Mumbai, he said the accused was convicted on June 25, the 55th day after the incident, and was awarded the death sentence on Monday (June 28) after the examination of 55 witnesses and completion of all legal procedures.

Fadnavis, who heads the home ministry, said, "I believe the court has set a new example. If we want to create a deterrent against such brutal criminals, justice must be delivered in time."

The CM thanked the judiciary, particularly the trial court judge Salunkhe, for conducting continuous hearings and even cancelling holidays to ensure the case was concluded expeditiously.