66% want Education Minister Pradhan to resign, 61% seek NTA’s dismantling: Cvoter survey

The fallout from the NEET-UG 2026 and CBSE controversies appears to have moved beyond examination centres and courtrooms into a broader debate about trust in India's education system, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Team Cvoter on May 28.

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While the headline numbers are striking, with 66.2 per cent of respondents saying Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the handling of the controversies, and more than ‘six in ten’ favouring the dismantling of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the survey points to a deeper concern. A large section of respondents no longer appears convinced that the country's examination system is fair, transparent or capable of delivering equal opportunity.

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For decades, competitive examinations have been projected as the gateway through which merit determines access to higher education and professional careers.

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Every year, millions of students invest years of preparation, often at considerable financial and emotional cost, in the belief that the process is impartial. The latest survey findings suggest that this confidence has been shaken.

More than half of respondents said they have no trust in the education system and the government's ability to be fair to students. Another major sized group said they are gradually losing trust. Taken together, nearly three-fourths of those surveyed either distrust the system or say their faith in it is weakening.

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The significance of that finding extends beyond any single controversy.

Public institutions can withstand administrative errors. What becomes harder to repair is a loss of confidence in the institution itself.

The survey suggests that concerns surrounding NEET and the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system are increasingly being viewed not as isolated incidents but as evidence of broader weaknesses in educational governance.

That perception is reflected in another key finding. More than 70 per cent of respondents said governance in educational matters has deteriorated over the past five years. Nearly the same proportion said the Class 12 board examination system requires major reforms.

The numbers indicate that dissatisfaction is no longer confined to the management of one examination or one academic year. Instead, respondents appear to be questioning the wider framework through which examinations are conducted, evaluated and regulated.

As concerns about governance have grown, so too have demands for accountability.

When respondents were asked whether Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the handling of the NEET and CBSE controversies, nearly two-thirds answered in the affirmative. However, the survey also suggests that public frustration is not directed at a single office-holder alone.

On questions relating to accountability, respondents distributed responsibility across testing agencies, government institutions and ministerial leadership. A significant number indicated that examination failures should not be viewed as the result of one individual's actions, rather as a failure across the chain of decision-making.

That sentiment is perhaps most visible in public attitudes towards the NTA.

More than six in ten respondents said the agency should be dismantled and the country should return to the earlier system of conducting entrance examinations. The finding suggests a demand for structural reform rather than limited corrective measures.

Yet the most politically significant aspect of the survey may be where these demands are coming from.

Criticism from opposition supporters would not be unusual during a controversy of this scale. The survey, however, indicates that dissatisfaction has spread into sections of the ruling alliance's own support base.

Among respondents who identified themselves as NDA voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 58.2 per cent supported dismantling the NTA. The same proportion said that Pradhan should resign. A majority also said educational governance has worsened.

Those numbers do not merely reflect disagreement over a policy issue, rather, they suggest that concerns over examinations are cutting across traditional political divides.

Throughout the survey, criticism emerged not only from non-NDA respondents, but also from substantial sections of NDA supporters. On questions relating to governance, accountability and reform, the gap between the two groups was often narrower than might be expected in a politically-polarised environment.

The findings become more significant when viewed alongside respondents' assessment of the possible political consequences of examination controversies.

More than seven in ten respondents said students affected by NEET and CBSE-related issues could alter their voting preferences in future elections. Notably, this sentiment was marginally stronger among NDA voters than among non-NDA voters.

The survey does not establish that educational controversies will translate into electoral outcomes. Nor does it suggest how voters may behave in future elections. What it does reveal is that many respondents increasingly view examination-related issues through the lens of governance and public accountability, rather than as isolated administrative disputes.

That shift may be the most important finding of all.

The debate that began with allegations of irregularities in examinations has evolved into a larger discussion about the credibility of institutions entrusted with determining the futures of millions of young Indians.

The survey reveals four interconnected trends:

Weakening trust in the fairness of examinations.

Growing dissatisfaction with educational governance.

Visible discontent even within the ruling alliance's voter base.

Rising support for structural reforms rather than incremental adjustments.

Viewed separately, each finding raises difficult questions but when viewed together, they point towards a broader crisis of confidence.

For many respondents, the issue is no longer whether one examination was mishandled, or whether one controversy was adequately addressed.

The question increasingly appears to be whether the system itself still commands the trust on which its legitimacy depends.