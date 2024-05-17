67% turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha poll: EC

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The cumulative turnout in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, the Election Commission said on Thursday, adding 45.10 crore of the nearly 97 crore electors have voted so far in the ongoing electoral exercise.

In a statement, the poll panel urged electorate to come out and vote in large numbers in the coming phases. According to the poll authority, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary poll.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 General Election, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the election held on April 26, the turnout was 66.71 per cent as against 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 elections.

In the first phase of the ongoing General Elections, 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 poll, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent. The EC said there was enhanced focus on informing, motivating and facilitating voters in the remaining three phases of the parliamentary poll and state chief electoral officers have been asked to step up measures.

“The commission strongly believes that partnership and collaboration are essential pillars of the voter awareness programme. It’s really heartening to see that on the commission’s request, different institutions, influencers and celebrities having significant reach are working enthusiastically on pro-bono basis,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

In all, 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of the elections.

A high voter turnout, Kumar felt, would be a message from Indian voters to the world about the strength of Indian democracy. He urged voters to cast votes in huge numbers.

