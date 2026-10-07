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Home / India / 69 Indians still serving in Russian army, MEA urges citizens not to fall for such offers

69 Indians still serving in Russian army, MEA urges citizens not to fall for such offers

Warns such recruitment was 'fraught with grave danger to life'

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The MEA said 259 Indian nationals were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Pic: iStock
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As many as 69 Indian nationals remain with the Russian armed forces, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, as it once again urged Indians not to fall for offers to join the Russian Army, warning that such recruitment was “fraught with grave danger to life”.

The MEA said 259 Indian nationals were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom India had secured the early discharge of 139. It was continuing to seek information on the whereabouts of the remaining 69.

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“We continue to follow up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals with the Russian army,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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The latest figures indicate that a sizeable number of Indians recruited into the Russian armed forces are yet to return home, despite sustained diplomatic efforts by New Delhi.

The Government has repeatedly warned Indians against joining the Russian armed forces, but Jaiswal said reports of fresh recruitment continued to emerge.

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“In spite of our repeated advisories over the past two years, including the latest one on September 30, we are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals joining the Russian armed forces. This is a matter of deep concern,” he said.

The fresh figures come days after the MEA issued a strong advisory against Indians seeking to join the Russian armed forces for monetary benefits, warning that such a move could expose them to 'mortal dangers'.

The September 30 advisory had said the Government had come across several instances of Indians “willingly seeking out offers” to join Russian forces, only to later approach New Delhi for their release.

The Government had cautioned that some recruits appeared to believe they could earn money and subsequently secure their release through Indian diplomatic intervention.

New Delhi has been pressing Moscow for the safety, well-being and early discharge of Indian nationals serving with the Russian armed forces.

The issue has remained a sensitive aspect of India-Russia ties amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, the MEA had said 51 Indian nationals had died while serving in the Russian armed forces during the war.

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