69-year-old man arrested for allegedly defrauding 300+ luxury hotels across India; claims Sobhraj inspired him

A 69-year-old Tamil Nadu man accused of defrauding more than 300 luxury hotels across India over the past 36 years has been arrested, with police claiming he told investigators he drew inspiration from notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj and adopted similar methods of deception.

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The accused, identified as Bingson John, was arrested in Bhubaneswar following a complaint lodged by a five-star hotel in Raipur, police said.

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According to investigators, John allegedly posed as a foreign tour guide, English teacher or yoga instructor to gain the confidence of hotel staff. After checking into premium hotels and availing luxury services, he would allegedly leave without paying his bills and, in some cases, steal hotel property.

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Hyatt hotel complaint led to arrest

The latest case came to light after a complaint was filed by the Hyatt Hotel in Raipur.

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Police said John checked into the hotel on June 25 and left on the morning of June 27 without completing the checkout formalities. He allegedly failed to pay an outstanding bill of Rs 63,755 and also took away a laptop worth around Rs 1.48 lakh that had been provided to him on request.

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, the hotel management approached the Telibandha Police Station. A case was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation was carried out jointly by the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and the Telibandha police.

Using technical analysis of the documents and mobile numbers allegedly provided by the accused, investigators traced him to Bhubaneswar, where he was arrested.

'Inspired by Charles Sobhraj'

During interrogation, John allegedly told investigators that he had been influenced by Charles Sobhraj, who was known for deceiving victims using false identities. Police said the accused claimed he adopted similar tactics, frequently changing professions and identities to gain the trust of hotel staff.

According to police, John allegedly admitted to targeting more than 300 luxury hotels across India since 1990.

Investigators claimed criminal cases have been registered against him in more than 10 states, including several metropolitan cities.

Police further alleged that John had spent over 15 years in various prisons, including Tihar Jail, where he reportedly came into contact with several notorious criminals.

Laptop recovered, probe continues

Police said the laptop allegedly stolen from the Raipur hotel has been recovered from the accused's possession.

Further investigation is underway to verify the full extent of the alleged fraud and identify other cases linked to the accused.