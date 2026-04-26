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Home / India / 6th case of sexual exploitation: Nashik 'Godman' Ashok Kharat sent to judicial custody till May 9

6th case of sexual exploitation: Nashik 'Godman' Ashok Kharat sent to judicial custody till May 9

Due to security reasons, the proceedings of the court were held through video conferencing on Sunday

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Nashik, Updated At : 04:33 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. A video grab/X
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A Nashik court on Sunday sent self-styled astrologer-cum-godman Ashok Kharat in judicial custody till May 9 in the sixth case of sexual exploitation registered against him.

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Kharat, who was arrested on March 18, is accused of sexually exploiting several women and indulging in large-scale financial fraud by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

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In the sixth case, he is accused of sexually exploiting a young woman who had approached him seeking a solution to her personal problems.

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Kharat allegedly threatened the woman, warning of using his "divine powers" to destroy her family. He had also taken Aadhaar, PAN card and other documents of her family members, police said.

The special investigation team (SIT), investigating 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, on Thursday filed a request application in the court demanding his custody in the sixth case.

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As the court granted permission, the SIT took Kharat's custody and produced him in court in the sixth case on Friday.

The court had then remanded him in police custody till Sunday.

He was produced in the court on Sunday at the end of his police custody.

Due to security reasons, the proceedings of the court were held through video conferencing on Sunday and Kharat was not produced in person.

During the hearing, the police demanded judicial custody for Kharat. Later, the court remanded Kharat to judicial custody till May 9.

The SIT will produce Kharat in court on Monday again and demand his police custody in a seventh case, pertaining to sexual harassment of a woman.

Meanwhile, the SIT has found some more objectionable and suspicious videos from Kharat's farmhouse in Sinnar taluka of the district, a police official said.

Police registered one more case against Kharat on Friday, wherein he is accused of cheating his then Chartered Accountant of Rs 8.76 crore during 2018-23.

The victim was once a confidant of Kharat and served as a trustee of his Shivanika Trust that managed the affairs of a temple in Sinnar taluka.

The FIR stated that Kharat had allegedly told the victim that his parents may die and to avoid the impending event, specific rituals needed to be performed.

As per the CA's complaint, he appointed a cook at the farmhouse where the latter worked as a spy. The cook did not switch off CCTVs there despite Kharat's instructions and the latter's alleged obscene activities were recorded, the complaint claimed.

The 12 cases registered against Kharat so far include eight offences of sexual exploitation of women and four cases of cheating. Seven more cases have been filed in various cities in Maharashtra.

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