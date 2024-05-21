Rs 7-cr illegal foreign funding to AAP: ED

New Delhi: The ED has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging AAP has received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the FCRA, sources said. During its probe against Sukhpal Khaira, the ED found AAP got Rs 7.08 crore till now and it “manipulated” the identities and nationalities of foreign donors.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...