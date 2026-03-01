7 foreign nationals sent to 11-day NIA custody in terror plot case

A special NIA court in New Delhi remanded seven foreigners—six Ukrainians and one American—to 11 days' custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They face allegations of providing weapons and drone training in Myanmar, as well as conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

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Ukraine's ambassador, Oleksandr Polishchuk, met the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and handed over a formal note of protest. It demanded the immediate release of the six nationals and unimpeded consular access to them.

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“We are aware of the situation. However, for privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

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The accused allegedly entered India illegally and imported drones from Europe for training purposes. All seven were remanded in NIA custody until March 27 as the agency probes their links to terrorist networks.

Sources said three Ukrainians were arrested at Delhi airport, three more at Lucknow airport, and the US national at Kolkata airport—all on March 13. They have been charged under relevant sections, including Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma heard the case in a closed NIA courtroom on 16 March. The agency sought 15 days' custody, but the court granted 11. It is alleged that the foreigners entered India on visas, then travelled to Mizoram—a restricted area—before crossing into Myanmar. There, they reportedly contacted separatist groups, received training themselves, and imparted drone and weapons skills to ethnic insurgents linked to Indian insurgent outfits. They also allegedly smuggled a large consignment of drones from Europe via India.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a detailed statement acknowledging the 13 March detentions. It insisted: “As of now, there are no established facts proving the involvement of the said Ukrainian citizens in unlawful activities on the territory of India or Myanmar. At the same time, certain publications, including in some Indian and Russian media outlets, contain distorted interpretations of the available facts, are manipulative in nature, and put forward unfounded allegations.”

The statement noted that Ukrainian consular officers had provided legal aid and defence counsel. Embassy representatives attended the 16 March hearing but were denied direct access to the detainees. “Contrary to established international practice, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India did not receive any official notification from the competent authorities of India regarding the detention,” it added. The ministry demanded consular access and said it was monitoring the situation closely while staying in touch with the detainees' relatives.

“The details of the case are not being disclosed in the interests of the investigation. At present, the competent authorities of India are conducting the relevant investigative actions,” it concluded.