7 injured as car hits multiple vehicles, pedestrians in Patna

7 injured as car hits multiple vehicles, pedestrians in Patna

The driver of an SUV first hits a car near Rajbanshi Nagar and then continues to drive recklessly
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 11:07 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Seven people were injured as a car hit multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Bihar's capital Patna, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Bailey Road on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the driver of an SUV first hit a car near Rajbanshi Nagar and then continued to drive recklessly.

The SUV then hit several people and vehicles along the way and overturned near the Income Tax roundabout on Bailey Road, the officer said.

Additional traffic SP Alok Kumar Singh said, “Police arrested the driver, Shreyas Kumar (29), of the SUV near Kotwali police station. He hit two cars and a motorcycle. During an attempt to escape, the driver hit another car, an auto-rickshaw, and pedestrians. Finally, the SUV overturned near the Income Tax roundabout."

The SUV driver, who was caught by locals and beaten up, has been undergoing treatment at a health facility, the SP said.

Seven people were injured, the officer said.

“The SUV has been impounded. A medical test will be conducted to determine whether the driver was in an intoxicated condition," he said.

