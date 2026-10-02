Seven persons were killed and 19 injured when a truck hit a Bolero pickup van on the Samruddhi Highway in Maharashtra's Amravati district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A senior police official said that the accident occurred around 12.45 am on Channel 97 of the high-speed carriageway near the Dhamangaon railway station.

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The official said a truck crashed into a pick-up van, killing five persons at the scene and leaving 21 injured.

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The injured were first taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital and later referred to Adani Institute of Higher Education and Research in Wardha (formerly known as Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education).

An official from Adani Institute said that two of the injured were declared brought dead. The official said one victim has been shifted to Nagpur.

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An investigation into the accident is underway, police said.