7 killed, 8 injured as speeding car hits 3 e-rickshaws in West Bengal

Seven people, including three women and a child, were killed and eight injured as a speeding car hit three e-rickshaws one after another in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Lakshmigachha in Chapra area when the e-rickshaw occupants were returning home after shopping for the upcoming Eid festival, a police officer said.

A speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the three e-rickshaws one after another, leading to the death of seven occupants of the electric vehicles on the spot and injuries to eight others, with two of them being in a serious condition, he said.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals, the officer said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the driver of the car who fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.