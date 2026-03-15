7 killed as bus carrying Indian pilgrims plunges down slope in Nepal

A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims veered off the road and plunged down a slope in central Nepal, killing seven people and injuring as many others, police said.

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The incident took place in Nepal’s Gandaki province on Saturday.

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A microbus carrying pilgrims was returning from Manakamana Temple when it plunged off the road in Gorkha District, according to the police.

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Suraj Aryal, chief of the District Traffic Police Office, Gorkha district, said that the deceased included two women and five men, all Indian nationals who had travelled to Manakamana for worship.

According to Bharat Bahadur BK, the district police office chief, the victims have been identified as Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Sivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58) and Tamilarsi (60).

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Seven other injured passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anbukhaireni, reported the Kathmandu Post.

The driver of the electric bus escaped unharmed, while his assistant was injured in the incident, according to the Himalayan Times.

The police added that further investigation is under way.