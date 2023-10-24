7 killed as SUV rams into bus in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Tiruvannamalai, October 24

Seven men, including five workers belonging to Assam, were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head on with a state government bus near Chengam in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the SUV carrying 11 people, mostly workers, was proceeding to Krishnagiri. It rammed into the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus coming here from Bengaluru on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri national highway on Monday night, police said.

Seven workers, among the 11 travelling in the SUV, were killed on the spot, while the injured have been admitted to the Government Hospital, Tiruvannamalai.

The deceased have been identified as Bhinmal Tirth, Kuncha Rai, Dallu, Nicholas and Narayan Sethi, from Assam, and Punith Kumar, the driver, and Kamaraj, from Krishnagiri district. They were all workers at a factory near Hosur and were returning after a visit to Puducherry on Ayudha puja day.

The passengers of the TNSTC bus and the crew, as well, however, were not injured, police said.

A case has been registered.

#Assam #Tamil Nadu