7 killed as SUV rams into bus in Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai, October 24
Seven men, including five workers belonging to Assam, were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head on with a state government bus near Chengam in the district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred when the SUV carrying 11 people, mostly workers, was proceeding to Krishnagiri. It rammed into the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus coming here from Bengaluru on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri national highway on Monday night, police said.
Seven workers, among the 11 travelling in the SUV, were killed on the spot, while the injured have been admitted to the Government Hospital, Tiruvannamalai.
The deceased have been identified as Bhinmal Tirth, Kuncha Rai, Dallu, Nicholas and Narayan Sethi, from Assam, and Punith Kumar, the driver, and Kamaraj, from Krishnagiri district. They were all workers at a factory near Hosur and were returning after a visit to Puducherry on Ayudha puja day.
The passengers of the TNSTC bus and the crew, as well, however, were not injured, police said.
A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...