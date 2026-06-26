7 killed as truck collides with van in Jharkhand

At least seven people were killed, and one was injured as a truck hit a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

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The accident occurred in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa police station limits around midnight, a senior officer said.

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"At least seven people died in the collision between the truck and the van, and one was injured. The injured is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI.

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He said that six people were killed on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.