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Home / India / 7 killed as truck collides with van in Jharkhand

7 killed as truck collides with van in Jharkhand

The accident occurs in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa police station limits around midnight

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PTI
Ramgarh, Updated At : 08:44 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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At least seven people were killed, and one was injured as a truck hit a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

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The accident occurred in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa police station limits around midnight, a senior officer said.

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"At least seven people died in the collision between the truck and the van, and one was injured. The injured is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI.

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He said that six people were killed on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

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