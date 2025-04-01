7 killed in firecracker factory blaze in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Seven persons were killed after a blast at a firecracker factory led to a blaze and collapse of parts of the building in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located near Deesa town in an industrial area.

According to preliminary information, the explosion led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deesa, Neha Panchal said.

“As many as seven workers have died in the incident, and rescue operations are underway to remove the rubble and search for those still trapped,” Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

Firefighters from Deesa municipality doused the blaze, while rescue operations continued. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also at the site to assist in the efforts, police officials said.