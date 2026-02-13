7 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Karnataka

Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near Bengaluru early on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway when an SUV travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

Advertisement

According to police, the driver of the SUV lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a pile-up.

Advertisement

Six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said.

The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A case was registered, and an investigation is under way, they added.