7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur, September 11
At least seven people were killed in a freak accident in this district on Monday when a stationary van crushed them after being hit from the rear by a lorry, police said.
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident happened, they said.
They were waiting as the van they were travelling in developed a snag, police added.
