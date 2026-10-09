7 killed, over 20 injured in truck-pickup collision in Gujarat’s Kutch

Seven workers were killed and over 20 others injured when a truck collided head-on with a pickup truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred between 3 am and 4 am inside the Renewable Energy Park near Khavda, they said.

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“A truck and a Bolero Camper (pickup truck) travelling in opposite directions collided. The impact left the pickup truck mangled,” said sub-inspector MB Chavda from Khavda police station.

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The official said all the accident victims were occupants of the pickup truck.

“Seven workers were trapped inside the wrecked Bolero Camper. They were taken out with the help of a crane. While all of them died, over 20 injured workers were sent to the hospital in an ambulance,” he said.

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An investigation has been launched, and police are looking into potential negligence that caused the tragedy at the sprawling clean energy installation, he added.