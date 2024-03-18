9 people including 3 children killed as jeep collides with tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria

Khagaria, March 18
Nine people, including three children, were killed as their jeep collided head-on with a tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Monday morning, police said.
Six people were also injured in the accident that happened around 6.30 am near a petrol pump on National Highway-31 in Pasraha area, they said.
“Those who were travelling in the jeep were returning from a wedding when the accident happened. The tractor was overloaded,” a police officer said.
The injured persons were admitted to a nearby health centre, he said.
The deceased were identified as Gautam Thakur (32), Monu Kumar (7), Aman Kumar (25), Bunty Kumar, Anshu Kumar (23), Paltu Thakur (50), Dilo Kimar (10), Prakash Singh and Dharmendra Sharma. All of them were in the jeep, police said.
Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha said, “An investigation is underway. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations.”
