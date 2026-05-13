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Home / India / 7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore

7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore

The Great Indian Biryani Festival, organised by the High Commission of India showcases biryanis from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Thalassery, Delhi, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu's Dindigul and Ambur regions

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Singapore, Updated At : 07:49 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Seven regional biryanis from across India are being showcased in Singapore, offering diners an immersive culinary journey through the country’s diverse food heritage as part of efforts to present different facets of “Incredible India” to the city-state.

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Organised by the High Commission of India, the second edition of The Great Indian Biryani Festival, being held from May 11 to May 24, has drawn enthusiastic responses from food lovers and guests in the international tourist hub.

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The culinary event showcases biryanis from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Thalassery (Kerala), Delhi, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul and Ambur regions.

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“This festival is part of our initiatives to present different facets of Incredible India to Singapore. I am sure that the taste of renowned Indian biryanis will motivate them to know more about India, to visit India and thus, contribute to bringing both sides even closer,” said Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule on Wednesday.

“This is the second year that we are bringing a diverse range of Indian biryanis to our Singaporean friends. I am happy to see their enthusiastic response,” the envoy said.

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According to the Indian mission, guests attending the opening day appreciated the aromatic spices, layered flavours and regional variations that make biryani one of India’s most celebrated dishes.

“Every biryani tells a story of its region, history and culture. Through this festival, we wanted guests in Singapore to experience the authenticity and uniqueness of India’s diverse biryani traditions, from the fragrant Awadhi style of Lucknow to the robust spices of Hyderabad and the distinctive flavours of the South Indian variants,” said Matthew Bennink, Director of Food and Beverage at Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

The veteran hospitality professional said the response from diners on the opening day had been “extremely encouraging”.

“It is wonderful to see people appreciating not just the taste, but also the craftsmanship and heritage behind each biryani preparation,” he said.

The specially curated menu has been crafted using authentic regional recipes and traditional cooking techniques by guest chefs from Shangri-La Singapore, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa.

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