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Home / India / 72-year-old scales 5,642m Mt Elbrus with 17-year-old grandson

72-year-old scales 5,642m Mt Elbrus with 17-year-old grandson

Lingam Ravindra Rao is the oldest Indian to have climbed the peak

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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For Lingam Ravindra Rao, 72, reaching the summit of Mount Elbrus was not just another mountaineering achievement. It was a journey he undertook alongside his 17-year-old grandson, Anuraag Pokuri, making the expedition a rare grandfather-grandson adventure at one of Europe's highest points.

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Rao, from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, scaled the 5,642-metre West Peak of Mount Elbrus on August 14, at the age of 72 years, one month and 13 days. According to the information provided, he is the oldest Indian to have climbed Mount Elbrus.

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For the teenager accompanying him, the expedition was equally significant. Anuraag, who is from Hyderabad, Telangana, climbed both the West and East Peaks back-to-back in 3 hours and 44 minutes. He is now the youngest citizen of Indian origin to have climbed both peaks back-to-back.

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Rao's relationship with physical challenges began long before mountaineering became a serious pursuit.

In 1972, at the age of 18, while studying at IIT Kharagpur, he cycled from Kharagpur to Darjeeling with friends, covering around 1,700 kilometres in 10 days.

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Professional and business responsibilities later occupied much of his time, but fitness remained a constant part of his life. He continued playing sports and maintaining an active lifestyle before eventually returning to adventure activities.

That renewed interest took him to Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024 and Mount Labouche, followed now by Mount Elbrus.

The Elbrus climb has also strengthened a common ambition between grandfather and grandson.

Both Rao and Anuraag want to complete the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents.

Anuraag, a Class 12 student at the International School Hyderabad, has already climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

His latest achievement on Elbrus adds to his growing experience in mountaineering while giving him the opportunity to pursue the Seven Summits alongside his grandfather.

For Rao, having Anuraag beside him on the expedition adds another dimension to his own mountaineering journey.

What began as a personal pursuit has now become a shared family goal.

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