DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 7,310 posts of district judges vacant across India; Punjab, Haryana among worst hit

7,310 posts of district judges vacant across India; Punjab, Haryana among worst hit

Punjab and Haryana record 138 and 139 vacancies, respectively

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: ANI file
Advertisement

As many as 7,310 posts of judges in district court are vacant across India, with Punjab and Haryana recording 138 and 139 vacancies, respectively.

Advertisement

Against the total sanctioned strength of 30,868 judges in the district judiciary across India, the total working strength stood at 23,558 judges with the rest 7,310 posts of judges  remaining vacant, Union Minister for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha on July 23.

Advertisement

Punjab — which has a sanctioned strength of 834 judges in the district judiciary — was functioning with only 696 judicial officers and had 138 vacancies.

Advertisement

Similarly, Haryana had 139 vacancies as it was functioning with only 648 judicial officers in the district judiciary against a sanctioned strength of 787 judges.

There were only 20 vacancies in the district judiciary of Himachal Pradesh, which had 172 judges against a sanctioned strength of 192 judges.

Advertisement

The highest 1,640 vacancies were in the district judiciary of Karnataka where 58 per cent of the total 2,812 sanctioned posts were vacant with the state having only 1,172 judges, followed by Uttar Pradesh which had 1,082 vacancies as it was functioning with 2,618 judges against a sanctioned strength of 3,700 judges.

According to Meghwal’s reply, Maharashtra 897 vacancies (4,350 judges against a sanctioned strength of 5,247), Gujarat 535 vacancies (1,185 judges against a sanctioned strength of 1,720) and Bihar 374 vacancies (1,658 judges against a sanctioned strength of 2,032), Madhya Pradesh 368 vacancies (1,683 judges against a sanctioned strength of 2,051), Odisha 329 vacancies (854 judges against a sanctioned strength of 1,183) and Jharkhand 212 vacancies (498 judges against a sanctioned strength of 710) stood at third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Union territories had the least vacancies with Chandigarh and Daman & Diu reporting zero vacancy against a sanctioned strength of 30 and 4 respectively while Lakshadweep had three vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 5 judges.

Delhi had 118 vacancies in its district judiciary as it had only 832 judges against a sanctioned strength of 950 judges while Jammu and Kashmir reported 55 vacancies (267 judges against a sanctioned strength of 322) and Ladakh 9 vacancies (8 judges against a sanctioned strength of 17) .

Puducherry had 12 of its 38 sanctioned posts of judges vacant while Andaman and Nicobar had 12 judges despite having zero sanctioned strength of judges, the Minister told the Rajya Sabha.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts