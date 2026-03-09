75k families yet to be relocated from tiger reserves, systematic violations from several states emerge

Of more than a lakh families staying in the core critical tiger habitat, only 32,198 families have been relocated, the Centre informed the Parliament on Monday. However, official data from several states show systematic violations in village relocation.

While village relocation is voluntary, allegations of non-settlement of forest rights and forced eviction have surfaced from several states.

Out of 107,676 families living in the core critical tiger habitat, 75,478 families are yet to be rehabilitated to the mainstream.

The village relocation is a voluntary process. Not a single family has been relocated from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, or Telangana. With 14,914 families, Madhya Pradesh recorded the maximum relocation, followed by Maharashtra (8,672), Rajasthan (3,376), and Karnataka (1,648).

In Karnataka’s Kali Tiger Reserve, Rs 12.17 crore was paid to forest encroachers for relocation.

Documents accessed by The Tribune show that during the period between 2022 and 2025, 339 families were compensated and relocated from villages and hamlets falling within 10 gram panchayat limits.

Of these 99 families who were paid compensation were forest encroachers, as their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, had either been rejected or were still pending.

Moreover, the RTI response accessed by this newspaper also shows that no gram sabha consultations were done in the period, a process which is mandatory under the Forest Rights Act.

The Jenu Kuruba tribe had claimed that they were forcefully evicted from Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. The Karnataka High Court observed that tribals are not enjoying the fruits of development.

Families in Kanha Tiger Reserve who were promised monetary compensation reportedly claimed that when they tried to access their money, there was none in their relocation fund accounts.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission, last month, recommended a high-level, multi-department inquiry after pulling up the Odisha government for large-scale irregularities in the relocation of villages from Satkosia Tiger Reserve. It also flagged violations ranging from the absence of valid Gram Sabha consent and non-settlement of forest rights to arbitrary exclusion of beneficiaries.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament there has been no displacement of people in the country due to the implementation of tiger conservation projects.

Currently, for voluntary village relocation, there are two packages: payment of the entire package amount (Rs. 15 lakhs per family) or the land package, which involves the forest department assisting with the complete relocation process, from land procurement and development to homestead construction.