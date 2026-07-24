76-year-old woman goes on thrilling zipline ride in Kerala

At the age of 76 years, Lakshmi, a native of Tanur here, has shown that age is no bar to enjoying extreme adventures when you have the self-confidence to go for it by embracing the thrill of going on a zipline ride.

Advertisement

Visuals of her adventure, showing the septuagenarian strapped onto a zipline and travelling on it, along with another person, across a wide river at Ponnani, have gone viral on social media, inviting widespread appreciation and accolades.

Advertisement

Speaking to a TV channel, Lakshmi said she is not afraid of taking part in adventurous activities and likes doing so.

Advertisement

She said that her children and other family members told her not to undertake the zipline ride, but she insisted.

“I did not know of this adventurous activity, but when I saw it, I wanted to try it. I saw it while the family was out on a boating trip. So, we went there. The person organising it told me he will take me across and not to worry. I was not scared. When we reached the halfway point, I told the young man accompanying me to let go of my hand and I held on to the straps on my own,” she said.

Advertisement

She also said that she was very happy after completing the zipline ride.

Lakshmi said that whenever she gets an opportunity for such adventurous activities, she will take them.