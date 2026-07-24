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Home / India / 76-year-old woman goes on thrilling zipline ride in Kerala

76-year-old woman goes on thrilling zipline ride in Kerala

Visuals of her adventure, showing the septuagenarian strapped onto a zipline, along with another person, have gone viral on social media

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PTI
Malappuram, Updated At : 11:05 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Lakshmi says she is not afraid of taking part in adventurous activities. Representative Image/iStock
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At the age of 76 years, Lakshmi, a native of Tanur here, has shown that age is no bar to enjoying extreme adventures when you have the self-confidence to go for it by embracing the thrill of going on a zipline ride.

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Visuals of her adventure, showing the septuagenarian strapped onto a zipline and travelling on it, along with another person, across a wide river at Ponnani, have gone viral on social media, inviting widespread appreciation and accolades.

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Speaking to a TV channel, Lakshmi said she is not afraid of taking part in adventurous activities and likes doing so.

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She said that her children and other family members told her not to undertake the zipline ride, but she insisted.

“I did not know of this adventurous activity, but when I saw it, I wanted to try it. I saw it while the family was out on a boating trip. So, we went there. The person organising it told me he will take me across and not to worry. I was not scared. When we reached the halfway point, I told the young man accompanying me to let go of my hand and I held on to the straps on my own,” she said.

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She also said that she was very happy after completing the zipline ride.

Lakshmi said that whenever she gets an opportunity for such adventurous activities, she will take them.

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