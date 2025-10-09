DT
Home / India / 79-year-old man, cancer-afflicted wife file harassment complaint against sons, daughters-in-law

The septuagenarian, a resident of Kurla Camp locality, had earlier filed a maintenance case against his two sons in the Ulhasnagar court, which allegedly fueled the domestic abuse, he said

PTI
Thane, Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Representational photo: istock
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against the two sons and daughters-in-law of a 79-year-old man for allegedly harassing him and his cancer-afflicted wife over a property dispute, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official from the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar area, the senior citizen has alleged that his children want to grab his property, comprising six rooms and two galas.

The septuagenarian, a resident of Kurla Camp locality, had earlier filed a maintenance case against his two sons in the Ulhasnagar court, which allegedly fueled the domestic abuse, he said.

As per the police complaint, one son threatened the man's ailing wife with a sickle. The accused also tried to push the old couple out of the house, the official said, citing the complaint.

A case has been registered against the sons and their wives for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the official added.

