8,360 contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls, highest since 1996

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

A total of 8,360 candidates are contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the highest since 1996, according to an analysis of official data. In the 2019 polls, there were 8,039 candidates, and in 1996, a record 13,952 candidates were in the fray for 543 seats of the Lower House of Parliament.

The fourth phase of the elections held on May 13 had the highest number of candidates in the fray, 1,717 in 96 parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs. The first phase held on April 19 had 1,625 candidates in 102 constituencies in 21 states and UTs, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

The number of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls has seen a rise of over four times from 1,874 in 1952 — the first time elections were held — to 8,360 in 2024, and the average number of candidates per constituency has increased from 4.67 to 15.39 on an average, according to official data. There used to be only around three to five contestants per Lok Sabha seat on an average till as late as the sixth Lok Sabha elections in 1977, but in the previous elections 14.8 candidates contested per constituency across the country.

There were 13,952 candidates in the fray for 543 Lok Sabha seats in 1996.

