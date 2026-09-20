8.9-km Indora-Dighori flyover opens in Nagpur, cuts travel time to 10-15 minutes

Nagpur’s road connectivity received a major boost with the inauguration of the 8.9-km Indora Chowk-Dighori flyover on National Highway-353D, a project expected to cut travel time between the city’s northern and southern parts from nearly an hour to just 10-15 minutes.

Constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, the project incorporates Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology, enabling longer structural spans and faster construction.

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Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the flyover on Saturday. The project comprises a 6.37-km elevated corridor, along with 13.82 km of service and slip roads. The flyover has been designed as a two-lane, two-way structure with a 12-metre-wide carriageway.

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Explaining the technology, Gadkari said UHPFRC had enabled longer spans between successive piers using a single pair of structural segments. This reduced the number of supports required and helped accelerate construction of the elevated corridor.

The flyover provides connectivity in five directions at Ashok Square, where an Ashoka Pillar has been installed along with Constitution-themed murals and decorative illumination. Gadkari clarified that the development of the flyover corridor had not changed the names of any existing roads.

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Ramps have been provided at Daga Hospital, Reshimbagh Chowk and Bada Tajbagh, which are expected to ease congestion in densely populated areas such as Gandhibagh and Pachpaoli. At Agrasen Chowk, an elevated passage has been constructed over the Metro corridor. According to Gadkari, the facility will enable multi-lane traffic movement on the lines of arrangements already seen on Wardha Road and Kamptee Road.

At a public programme following the inauguration, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the flyover would be named after Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founding Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to mark the organisation’s centenary year.

Fadnavis said Nagpur was being developed with the aim of creating an international-standard city, supported by a range of environment-friendly infrastructure projects.

He said a 148-km Golden Arch Ring Road was being developed around Nagpur, which would facilitate the city’s expansion. The Chief Minister also said Nagpur currently has 35 flyovers, with another 15 proposed, describing the projects as part of efforts to improve connectivity and support the city’s integrated development.

The flyover project also aligns with the NHAI’s Green Highways Initiative, which focuses on integrating ecological interventions into highway infrastructure in the Nagpur region. These initiatives include a Bird Park at the Jamtha Cloverleaf on NH-44, spread across 8.23 hectares; three Miyawaki forests with more than 27,000 plants; and four Oxygen Parks developed at cloverleaf interchanges.