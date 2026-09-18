DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 8 Bangladeshi nationals get life imprisonment in human trafficking case

8 Bangladeshi nationals get life imprisonment in human trafficking case

The court has also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on the convicts, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of fine

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on October 13, 2019. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A special court for NIA cases in Hyderabad on September 17 convicted and sentenced nine accused, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, to life imprisonment in a 2019 human trafficking case involving Bangladeshi women who were trafficked into India and subsequently forced into prostitution.

The court has also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on the convicts, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of fine.

Advertisement

The case pertains to a human trafficking network involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women into India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.

Advertisement

The original case was registered by Telangana Police at Pahadi Shareef Police Station, Hyderabad, following an operation in September 2019, during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad.

The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on October 13, 2019.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the involvement of the accused in the trafficking network was established, following which the NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused including the absconding accused on October 17, 2020.

During the investigation, the accused were arrested from different locations, including West Bengal and Telangana, in 2019 and 2020.

The accused, namely Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Imamul Ghazi, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd Abdulla Munshi and Mohd Ayub Shaik, were prosecuted under various provisions of the IPC, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts