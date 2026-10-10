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Home / India / 8 BJP, 2 SP candidates win UP RS seats unopposed

8 BJP, 2 SP candidates win UP RS seats unopposed

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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All 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh were decided unopposed, with eight BJP candidates and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP) elected to the Upper House.The Returning Officer formally declared the candidates elected unopposed after the completion of the withdrawal process on Friday.

The election became uncontested after the nomination papers of two Independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday. With no candidate withdrawing by the deadline, exactly 10 valid candidates remained in the fray for the 10 seats, making the October 16 poll unnecessary.

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The BJP candidates elected to the Upper House are Minister of State Dharampal Singh, BJP OBC Morcha chief Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

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The SP candidates are senior party leader and chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, 80, and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, executive director of Reliance Industries.

The terms of the 10 sitting Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are due to end on November 25. Of the 10 seats, eight were held by the BJP, while the SP and BSP held one each.

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The outcome means the BJP has retained its eight-seat share, while the SP has increased its representation from one seat to two. The BSP's representation in the Rajya Sabha will consequently end.

The nomination papers of Independent candidates Kante Saiyanna from Telangana and Lucknow-based Omkar Nath Chaurasia were rejected during scrutiny as they lacked the mandatory support of at least 10 MLAs required for a valid Rajya Sabha nomination.

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