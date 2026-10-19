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Home / India / $8-bn stealth submarine programme advances

$8-bn stealth submarine programme advances

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine successfully conducted its maiden live weapon firing in the Arabian Sea. Image credit/iStock
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India and Germany’s joint project to build advanced submarines for the Indian Navy has reached a stage where the terms of the commercial partnership are being finalised. The two companies partnering in the programme have held meetings to finalise a “commercial and partnership framework”.

German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is partnering with public-sector Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and the two have held meetings to take forward Project-75 (India), which entails building six submarines in India at a cost of around $8 billion.

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The MDL said on October 15 it hosted a TKMS delegation led by Dr Michael Goetz for a meeting with MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt Jagmohan. The Mumbai-headquartered shipbuilder said the meeting focused “on the commercial and partnership framework for the Project-75 (India) submarine programme”.

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The deliberations made constructive progress and reaffirmed the two companies’ long-term partnership, combining complementary strengths, deepening industrial cooperation and working together to deliver the strategically important programme for the Indian Navy, the MDL said.

In June 2025, the two companies signed a MoU to collaborate on building six stealth submarines. The India-Germany project envisages building German Type 214 conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion.

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The Indian Navy is facing an acute and rapidly worsening submarine shortage. It has 16 conventional submarines, including 10 that are 30-year-old. India’s conventional underwater arm, operating on a mix of diesel-electric power, is now at the same numerical strength as it was in the late 1990s.

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