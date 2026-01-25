DT
Home / India / 8 booked after couple jumps from pizza outlet to escape Hindutva group in UP’s Shahjahanpur

8 booked after couple jumps from pizza outlet to escape Hindutva group in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Both sustain serious injuries and are undergoing treatment

PTI
Shahjahanpur (UP), Updated At : 03:26 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
Police have booked eight men after a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur when members of a Hindutva organisation allegedly accosted them, officials said on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered against three named individuals and five unidentified persons in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday, they said.

According to police, the couple was sitting at the pizza outlet near the Bareilly turn under the Kant police station area, when seven to eight men belonging to a Hindutva outfit allegedly entered the premises and began demanding their identity cards.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the injured man, Vishal, a resident of Puwayan, alleged in his complaint that the group misbehaved with them and started making videos, causing panic.

Fearing for their safety, the woman allegedly jumped out of a window from the second floor, as Vishal followed in an attempt to save her, the SP said.

Both sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Pravesh, Sonu and Harshit, and five unidentified persons.

Dwivedi said surprise checks would be carried out at all pizza outlets in the city, which have been instructed to remove cabins, avoid using curtains, and install transparent glass panels.

