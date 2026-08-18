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Home / India / 8 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh untraceable; CM Naidu launches search ops

8 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh untraceable; CM Naidu launches search ops

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the fishermen's boat had set out to sea for fishing from the Odalarevu jetty at 10 am on August 3

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday ordered a search operation after eight fishermen from Konaseema district in the state went missing at sea.

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A fishing boat carrying the fishermen from Allavaram mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district had set out on August 3. They were supposed to come back by August 12, officials said.

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Naidu had asked the officials concerned to step up the search until the boat and the fishermen were traced. He has also asked the Coast Guard, the Fisheries Department and the district administration to keep searching until the boat is traced.

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The families of the fishermen were anxious as there had been no communication from them since the time they ventured into the sea.

Fishing boats from Kakinada, Bhairavapalem, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip have been alerted, and efforts were underway to gather information regarding the missing boat, they said.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain constant communication with the families of the missing fishermen and keep them updated on the search operations.

He emphasised the need to utilise all available avenues to locate the fishermen safely and to coordinate all necessary actions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the fishermen's boat had set out to sea for fishing from the Odalarevu jetty at 10 am on August 3. They stated that while contact with family members was maintained via phone until 11 am, no further information was received thereafter.

Officials noted that the fishermen were carrying mobile phones in addition to a VHF set on the boat. They estimated that the boat likely reached the fishing grounds around 6 pm that same day. They further reported that the Coast Guard Commandant had been alerted and that Coast Guard vessels were actively conducting the search.

Last month, six fishermen had died after the boat carrying them capsized just 10 nautical miles off the Gangavaram coast in Visakhapatnam.

A mechanised fishing vessel, carrying seven fisherfolk, had set off for fishing on July 1. The boat capsized while they were returning to the coast on July 4. One of them was rescued by the crew of a merchant vessel, and he was brought to the coast on July 6.

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