8 IIT-B students fined Rs 1.2 lakh over Ramayana parody

Mumbai, June 20
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has imposed a fine of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on eight students, who performed a play that allegedly mocked Lord Rama and portrayed the ‘Ramayana’ in a bad light, a fellow student said on Thursday.
The students had presented the play named ‘Raahovan’ on March 31 this year, as part of the Performing Arts Festival.
“The play that was presented mocked Lord Rama and portrayed the ‘Ramayana’ in a vulgar and derogatory manner,” said a Masters student at the institute. The student, who declined to be named, is one of those who lodged a complaint against the play with the administration. The IIT-Bombay has declined to comment on the issue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end