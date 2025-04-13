DT
Home / India / 8 killed, 7 injured in fire at cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

8 killed, 7 injured in fire at cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

Injured being shifted to hospitals: Home Minister Anitha
PTI
Visakhapatnam, Updated At : 04:42 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

“Eight people, including two women, died and seven others were injured in the fire accident,” Home Minister V Anitha told PTI.

The injured are being shifted to hospitals here, she said, adding that details are awaited.

The Chief Minister directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured, an official release said. PTI

