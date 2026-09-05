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Home / India / 8 killed as car rams into parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur

8 killed as car rams into parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur

Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have been killed in accident in central Keralam’s Thrissur

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PTI
Thrissur, Updated At : 08:03 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police. Video grab/X/ @Devesh81403955
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Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have been killed in a tragic road accident in central Keralam’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police.

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The car in which the youths were travelling collided with a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam near here.

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All eight people in the car died on the spot.

The youths were pulled out of the car in a rescue operation carried out by locals, fire and rescue personnel and police.

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Their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College here, police said.

The vehicle involved had a Tamil Nadu registration.

Those killed in the accident are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, police said.

The car was reportedly travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur.

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