8 killed as jeep collides with tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria

Khagaria, March 18

Eight people, including three kids, were killed as their jeep collided head-on with a tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Monday, the police said.

Three people were also injured in the accident that took place around 5.15 am near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 in the Pasraha area, they said in a statement.

“While seven people died on the spot, one more succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three injured persons have been admitted to the Bhagalpur district hospital for better treatment,” an official said. The jeep occupants were returning from a wedding.The tractor was overloaded, they added.

