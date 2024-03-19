8 killed as jeep collides with tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria

Khagaria, March 18
Eight people, including three kids, were killed as their jeep collided head-on with a tractor in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Monday, the police said.
Three people were also injured in the accident that took place around 5.15 am near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 in the Pasraha area, they said in a statement.
“While seven people died on the spot, one more succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three injured persons have been admitted to the Bhagalpur district hospital for better treatment,” an official said. The jeep occupants were returning from a wedding.The tractor was overloaded, they added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...