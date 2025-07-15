DT
8 killed as jeep plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh  

8 killed as jeep plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh  

The incident occurs at Suni village in Thal area while the passengers were travelling to Bokta village
PTI
Pithoragarh, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Eight people were killed and five injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Suni village in Thal area while the passengers were travelling to Bokta village, they said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Eight people -- five women and three men -- died on the spot, Thal SHO Shankar Singh Rawat said.

He said police and a State Disaster Response Force began rescue with the help of locals.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muwani.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Maher confirmed that the bodies were recovered from the gorge. They were all locals.

