13 killed in fire in building near Hyderabad's Charminar

13 killed in fire in building near Hyderabad's Charminar

CM expresses shock over the incident and directs senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:47 PM May 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters at work after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar House in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana, Sunday, May 18, 2025. PTI
Thirteen people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday.

Four children are among the dead.

A senior official of a private hospital here told PTI that eight people were brought dead.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.

According to a fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals.

After visiting the site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told media: “Police said eight people are dead in the fire. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only.”

An AIMIM legislator at the spot told media that as per initial reports about 20 people were taken to hospitals.

An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.

