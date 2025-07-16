8 killed in Uttarakhand road mishap

Eight people were killed and five others injured when a jeep plunged into a deep gorge in Suni village in the Thal area of Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying passengers to Bokta village from Muwani market, lost control and fell into a gorge. The victims include five women and three men.
