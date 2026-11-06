8 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 cr launched in UP

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for eight national highway projects worth around Rs 4,000 crore in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Aimed at improving road connectivity and easing traffic congestion in eastern UP, the projects include highway stretches, bypasses, bridges and railway overbridges, and are expected to improve connectivity between Jaunpur and neighbouring districts, including Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Bhadohi.

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The programme was held at Mungra Badshahpur, where Gadkari inaugurated three major road projects and laid the foundation stones for five additional road and bridge works.

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The three projects inaugurated include the 49-km Machhlishahr-Janghai-Durgaganj-Bhadohi road, developed at a cost of Rs 627 crore; the four-laning of the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj section, costing Rs 1,505 crore; and the Jagatpur-Babuganj-Unchahar-Alapur four-lane road project, built at a cost of Rs 1,078 crore.