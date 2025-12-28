DT
PT
Home / India / 8 wagons of goods train derail in Bihar; rail traffic disrupted     

The accident takes place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways around 11.25 pm on Saturday

PTI
Patna, Updated At : 10:38 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. Tribune
Eight wagons of a goods train have derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, causing disruption of railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

The accident took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways around 11.25 pm on Saturday. It resulted in the disruption of the movement of around two dozen trains overnight, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Accident relief trains have been sent from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha stations to the spot, officials said, adding restoration work is under way.

