8-year-old boy killed as woman car driver on phone knocks him down on Mumbai street

An eight-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding car on Sunday, allegedly driven by a 45-year-old woman who was prima facie distracted while talking on her mobile phone in Bandra area of Mumbai, police said, adding that she has been arrested.

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The incident occurred opposite Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road in the afternoon when Ansh Ravindra Gupta was crossing the road.

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"Megha Rawal drove her Innova Crysta recklessly at an excessive speed, and while distracted on a phone call, forcefully knocked Gupta down and ran the vehicle over him," a police official said, adding that she is a resident of Bandra.

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The boy sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added.

Police registered a case against Rawal under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.