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Home / India / '80% Indians non-vegetarian': Rahul Gandhi a day after all-vegetarian BRICS Summit gala dinner

'80% Indians non-vegetarian': Rahul Gandhi a day after all-vegetarian BRICS Summit gala dinner

BJP now imposing its 'deeply problematic' dietary preferences on foreign dignitaries, says Congress

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. ANI file photo
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A day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner, the Congress on Sunday said the BJP is now imposing its "deeply problematic" dietary preferences on dignitaries from across the world with Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi pointing out that 80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Saturday.

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In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature."  He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

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While Gandhi made no direct reference to the BRICS dinner, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshot of the menu from the dinner and attacked the BJP.

"The BJP's habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world," Khera said on X.

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India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy, he said.

So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India's culture, Khera asked.

"Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is," the Congress leader asked.

The remarks came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.

'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters.

The main course offered 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and 'carrot bean poriyal'.

The other items on the menu included 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.

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