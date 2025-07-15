DT
Home / India / 80 missed calls, skeletal remains found in locked house where Hyderabad man lived alone since 2015

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 11:58 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Skeletal remains believed to be of a middle-aged man were discovered in a locked, dilapidated house in Nampally market area here on Monday.

The man had reportedly been living alone there since 2015, police said.

The discovery was made after a youth entered the premises to retrieve a cricket ball and noticed the human skeleton. He alerted local residents, who in turn informed the police.

A police team from Habeebnagar Police Station reached the spot, broke open the locked door, and found the skeletal remains in the kitchen.

A switched-off mobile phone was found near the skeleton. Upon turning it on, they found over 80 missed calls and several contact numbers.

According to preliminary investigation, the deceased was unmarried and had been living alone.

His siblings told police that they had lost contact with him and assumed he had relocated. As he was living independently, no missing persons complaint had been filed.

"It was not clear when and how he died. The skeletal remains were sent for medical examination. It is looking like natural death, but the actual cause of death can be known based on the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report," the official said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

