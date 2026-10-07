80% turnout in Bengal bypolls amid violence, threat claims

Nearly 79 per cent turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the high-stakes bypolls to the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly seats in West Bengal as the polling was marked by sporadic violence, and allegations of voter intimidation and polling irregularities. Votes will be counted on October 9.

The turnout remained high despite some voters being unable to cast their franchise as their appeals for inclusion in the electoral rolls were pending before appellate tribunals.

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Opposition parties alleged electoral malpractices, with the Congress seeking a repoll in both the constituencies. The polling trends till 5 pm showed Nandigram at 79.4 per cent and Rejinagar at 78.4 per cent.

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The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer received 97 official complaints through designated portals on the polling day.

Meanwhile, byelection was also held for Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency where about 76 per cent of the 19.05 lakh electors turned out to vote.

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The bypoll was necessitated after Pradyut Bordoloi, who won the constituency for the second successive term in 2024, quit the Congress to contest and win the Dispur Assembly seat on the BJP ticket.

Bypolls were also held for Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, which recorded polling percentage of 86 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. In Puducherry’s Thattanchavady Assembly seat, 80.8 per cent voting was recorded.