The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of its Class 10 board examination on Sunday, and close to 82 per cent of the students have passed the exam.

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Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated all students who passed the exam, and said the overall performance of girls has been good, while noting that the top position has been secured by two girls.

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Pushpanjali Kumari of Jamui district and Sabreen Praween of Vaishali district topped the exams with 98.4 per cent marks, state Education Minister Sunil Kumar said.

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According to a statement issued by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Nahid Sultana of Begusarai district secured second position with 489 marks, while Anupa Kumari of Buxar and Om Kumar of Begusarai jointly stood third with 488 marks.

"This year, two girl students have jointly secured the top position in the matriculation examination. Overall, the performance of girls has also been good," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

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"This achievement by girl students is a strong example of women's empowerment. Along with the girls, their parents also deserve praise," the Bihar chief minister said.

He emphasised that various schemes run by the state government for girls have boosted their confidence, and they are making steady progress in every field.

"Boys have also done well in the exams. I wish a bright future for all successful students," the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that Bihar is the only state this time to announce the results of class 10 and 12 exams in March itself.

Through the use of technology, the evaluation process for class 10 exams was completed within a record time of 12 days, he said.

Talking to reporters, the minister said, "Of the total 15,10,928 students, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys, who appeared for the exams, 12,35,743 (81.79) per cent have passed.

Among those who have passed the exam, 6,01,390 are boys and 6,34,353 girls.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor informed reporters that 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 second division, and 3,03,103 third division.

Thirteen students featured in the top five and 139 in the top 10, he added.

Kishor announced that the Bihar government has doubled the prize money for toppers this year.

"First rankers will get Rs 2 lakh each, second rankers Rs 1.5 lakh, and third rankers Rs 1 lakh. Those who rank between four and 10 will get Rs 20,000 each," he said. All top 10 students will also receive a laptop, a citation, and a medal.

Sabreen Praween, one of the first rankers, attributed her success to the support of her family members and teachers.

"My father works in West Bengal. My mother and grandparents here have always motivated me a lot," the student of Chhaurahi Higher Secondary School in Vaishali said and wished to become a doctor in future.

Pushpanjali Kumari, who also secured first rank, said that she aims to become a scientist.

The Bihar education minister emphasised that the timely announcement of results will allow students to secure admissions in good institutions for further studies.

"For those who did not perform well or failed, applications for scrutiny and compartmental exams will be open from April 1 to April 7," Kumar added.

The BSEB chairman said that compartmental exams will be held soon so that results can be released in May, ensuring students do not lose an academic year.